$100,000 bail set for Peter Hirzel, former Pine Cobble School teacher accused of assaulting a minor

BENNINGTON — An ex-teacher living in Pownal, Vt., was granted $100,000 bail Monday and ordered to remain at his residence 24/7 as he awaits his trial for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Peter Hirzel, 60, a former middle-school math teacher at the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown is accused of assaulting the former student in his residence in Pownal for almost 10 months.
He allegedly befriended the student and the student’s family, and then in spring 2021, the assaults began.
Judge Cortland Corsones issued a written decision in which he denied the state’s request to hold the defendant without bail. Corsones stated that the court must exercise its discretion in deciding whether to release that defendant on conditions that satisfy public safety concerns, as well as the safety of the victim.
Corsones laid out the arguments for and against releasing Hirzel in his four-page decision, mentioning some of the issues taken into account in his decision, such as family ties, employment, any record of previous convictions, his flight risk, the number of offenses he’s charged with, his financial resources and the seriousness of the charges.
The judge concluded that Hirzel could be released on a $100,000 bail, with several conditions of release, including no-contact with or abuse of the victim by any means; that the defendant can’t leave Bennington County without permission; a 24-hour curfew at his residence in Pownal; no contact with any females under the age of 18, except for family members; and he must allow law enforcement to call and enter his property at any time to check on compliance with these conditions.
As of press time, Hirzel was still in custody at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vt., awaiting release on bail.