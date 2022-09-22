Pittsfield brothers found guilty of murder in shooting death of Jaden Salois

PITTSFIELD — Two Pittsfield brothers were found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.
Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and his younger brother, Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22, face life sentences without the possibility of parole. They were also found guilty of a host of other charges, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
A third defendant, Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, has also been charged with murder in connection with the shooting but is being tried separately.
According to the DA's office, the Pascual-Polanco brothers operated a marijuana distribution operation through a fake social media account and used it to lure Salois from his home on Edward Avenue in Pittsfield. They shot him in the back at 2 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019. Investigators uncovered methods that the brothers planned to avoid prosecution. They were arrested by police on April 5, 2019.
Over the course of two weeks, the prosecution received testimony from more than 30 witnesses at trial in Berkshire Superior Court.
Prosecutor says brothers killed Jaden Salois over stolen marijuana, but defense attorneys argue the star witness is not credible
The brothers were also found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, two counts of possession of ammunition without an firearm identification card and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
"I send my condolences to Jaden's loved ones," said Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington in a news release. "While nothing will bring him back, I am grateful that there is a measure of accountability for his cruel and senseless murder.
"This was the first homicide of my administration, and I am proud of the investigators and the trial team for their compelling presentation of the evidence that ultimately led to these convictions," she said. "Gun violence has no place in our community.”