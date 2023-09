PITTSFIELD — A local contractor accused of stealing $400,000 from his customers across five states may be looking at a prison sentence.

A Berkshire Superior Court judge indicated Wednesday that she is inclined to sentence 41-year-old Fred Lewis Senter Jr. to four years in prison, followed by a decade on probation, if he's able to come up with some way to pay restitution to the people from whom he allegedly stole between February 2020 and September 2021.