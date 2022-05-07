Connecticut police say they found 510 packets of heroin in car driven by Pittsfield woman

PITTSFIELD — A city woman is facing several drug charges in Connecticut for allegedly possessing 510 packets of heroin after a stranger found her unresponsive in a car early Thursday and called police.

An arraignment for Alexandra Brenner, 35, is scheduled for May 20 in Litchfield County District Court in Torrington, Conn. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

Connecticut State Police troopers say in their arrest report that at around 6:15 a.m., they found Brenner conscious but sluggish while parked in a stranger’s driveway off Colebrook River Road in Winsted, which is off Route 8 near the Massachusetts border. Police wrote that this person had called them, saying she was unresponsive.

When police arrived, Brenner refused medical attention and failed a field sobriety test, according to the report. This is when they allegedly found the drugs.

“Located in plain view was evidence of suspected heroin packets,” the report says. “A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 51 bundles (approximately 510 packets) of heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia.”

Brenner had been in Hartford before traveling north, said Connecticut State Police Trooper Roy Dungan, an investigator on the case, speaking to The Eagle.

The obvious assumption by police, Dungan said, is that Brenner was heading back to Pittsfield with the drugs using Route 8, one transportation road in the drug corridor between the cities and the Berkshires.

He said many people don’t get caught.

“It’s really timing,” Dungan said. “If she didn’t pull over, it would not have been found.”

Brenner is charged with a single count each of operating under the influence, alcohol/drugs; use of drug paraphernalia; and possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics.