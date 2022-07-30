Pittsfield Fire Department quickly puts out 2-alarm fire on Myrtle Street

On Saturday afternoon, the Pittsfield Fire Department quickly put out a two-alarm fire on 42 Myrtle Street in Pittsfield.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Garner, the fire was first reported at 6:09 p.m., with the second alarm being issued at 6:21 p.m., when all on-duty fire personnel were called to the scene.
When the Pittsfield Fire Department first arrived on scene, the first floor kitchen was completely engulfed in flames, according to Garner. Smoke spread throughout the house, including the second floor and the attic, with the fire about to spread through the kitchen window.
At about 6:50 p.m., officials determined the fire was under control. According to Garner, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen.
The Lenox and Dalton fire departments responded to a call for mutual aid and covered the Pittsfield fire station while Pittsfield firefighters responded to the call.
Two pet rabbits were saved, but by 7:15 p.m., two pet cats remained missing.