A person using a blowtorch on weeds ignited the siding of a Pittsfield home. Firefighters made a quick stop

PITTFIELD — Firefighters on Monday quickly knocked down a fire on Second Street that was caused by person using a blowtorch to remove weeds from the property, according to a report by the Pittsfield Fire Department.
Someone the department referred to as a "property caretaker" came a bit to close to the 2 1/2 story, wood-frame building with the torch and ignited the siding, which then spread to the soffit and grew inside the siding and wall boards, the report said.
The building, a single-family residence at 125 Second St., was unoccupied and listed for sale, the report said. No one was injured in the fire, which was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Damage was contained to siding and a few sheathing boards on the home's exterior, the report said, and water damage was minimal.