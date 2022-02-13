Pittsfield firefighters quickly doused an overnight porch fire. Three adults escaped unharmed

PITTSFIELD — City firefighters quickly doused a fire on the front porch of a house early Sunday.
Three adults escaped unharmed, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department, and no firefighters were hurt at the scene.
About 2:30 a.m., firefighters found a growing fire inside the enclosed front porch at a single-family home at 9 Hawthorne Ave. The Engine 1 crew, just a quarter-mile away, contained the fire to the porch.
Fire officials say the flames from a couch that had ignited on the porch could have spread to the house.
The cause remains under investigation.