Pittsfield firefighters quickly doused an overnight porch fire. Three adults escaped unharmed

The Pittsfield Fire Department quickly doused a porch fire overnight Saturday on Hawthorne Avenue before it could spread to the rest of the house. No one was hurt and the cause is unknown at this time.

PITTSFIELD — City firefighters quickly doused a fire on the front porch of a house early Sunday.

Three adults escaped unharmed, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department, and no firefighters were hurt at the scene.

About 2:30 a.m., firefighters found a growing fire inside the enclosed front porch at a single-family home at 9 Hawthorne Ave. The Engine 1 crew, just a quarter-mile away, contained the fire to the porch.

Fire officials say the flames from a couch that had ignited on the porch could have spread to the house.

The cause remains under investigation.

Dick Lindsay can be reached at rlindsay@berkshireeagle.com.

