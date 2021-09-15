PITTSFIELD — Firefighters rescued a dog from a structure fire Tuesday evening at a two-family home on Linden Street, according to a report from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
The fire was discovered about 7:35 p.m. by an off-duty city fire lieutenant, who also helped residents escape from the building at 110 Linden St., the report said. No one was injured.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the rear of the second floor, and residents were pleading with firefighters to save the dog, which was found hiding under a bed.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, saving a major portion of the home, the report said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire and heat damage was confined to back half of the upstairs apartment, though the entire structure had smoke and water damage. Total damage to the home was estimated at $30,000.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army responded to help residents and firefighters on the scene. Action Ambulance was on standby, and Pittsfield Police assisted with traffic.