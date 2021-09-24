PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield juvenile found guilty of charges including aggravated rape of a child with force was sentenced this week.

Dylan Welch, 17, was sentenced by Judge Joan McMenemy on Monday to the custody of the Department of Youth Services until he is 21, followed by five years on probation during which Welch must comply with a number conditions, including that he no contact with the victim, remain employed or in school, be drug- and alcohol-free, submit to GPS location monitoring and attend an intimate-partner abuse program.

If Welch violates the conditions, McMenemy ordered him to serve 15 to 18 years in state prison.

Welch must also register as a sex offender.

McMenemy issued the penalty at a sentencing hearing in Berkshire Juvenile Court that was attended by family members of both the victim and Welch.

The sentence McMenemy adopted was recommended by the juvenile court Probation Department. The recommended sentence from the office of District Attorney Andrea Harrington, who was present at Monday's hearing, was 15 to 18 years of direct time in state prison.

Welch was convicted by a jury in late June of aggravated rape of a child with force and attempted extortion. The jury found that in 2019, Welch, who was 15 at the time, raped a 14-year-old girl near the railroad tracks in a wooded area of Pittsfield. The girl suffered extensive internal injuries that required emergency surgery at Berkshire Medical Center.