Lipton Mart gas station in Pittsfield robbed at knifepoint

PITTSFIELD — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Lipton Mart on North Street at knifepoint Sunday night.
A man entered the store at 580 North St. around 8 p.m., threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
The man left with a small amount of cash and fled in an unknown direction. Police described him as a white male, but provided no other details.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Kim Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700, ext. 532. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).