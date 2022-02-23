<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A Pittsfield man accused of child rape and other charges is being held without bail

PITTSFIELD — A city man accused of several child sexual crimes has been ordered held without the right to bail before trial. 

Justin Benoit, 36, of Pittsfield, pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Feb. 16 to charges of rape of a child with force, posing a child for sexual photographs and possession of child pornography. 

Judge Paul Smyth approved a request from Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Ilberg to hold Benoit in custody while his case is pending in the courts. 

The police report associated with the investigation is sealed because it contains the names of juvenile victims, according to court documents.

The crimes Benoit is accused of committing occurred Sept. 7, 2021, and Feb. 15 of this year, court files show. He was arrested Feb. 15, and is being held at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction. 

He is due back in court for a status hearing March 16.   

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle.

