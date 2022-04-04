Two people were injured — one seriously — in a shooting Monday in Pittsfield. A suspect is in custody

PITTSFIELD — Two people were wounded — one seriously — in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
The victims, a man and woman, drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center after the incident about 4:22 p.m. near King Street and Von Nida Avenue, according to a statement late Monday from Pittsfield Police.
The woman's injuries were not serious, police said, but the man required surgery for wounds that were considered life threatening.
A suspect, Laquan Johnson, 27, was arrested after a brief investigation, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court.
Johnson allegedly fired multiple shots at both victims, according to police, who said shell casings and other evidence were found at the scene.
Anyone who has further information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Civello at 413-448-9700, ext. 522. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).