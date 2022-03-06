The Pittsfield Police Department announced Sunday that a 42-year-old Pittsfield resident was arrested in Trenton, N.J., in connection with a shooting that occurred at a residence on West Street on Thursday.
Police were first tipped off to the shooting when they responded to Berkshire Medical Center Thursday for a reported shooting victim. The victim, a 34-year-old male Pittsfield resident, sustained a serious but non-fatal injury.
The ensuing investigation turned up the location of the shooting, where PPD investigators were able to gather evidence. Police then identified Terrell Ortiz as the suspected shooter. According to a news release from Lt. John Soules, "Ortiz and the victim are known to one another and investigators do not believe this was a random act."
Police applied for and received an arrest warrant for Ortiz on Friday for assault and batter by discharging a firearm. On Sunday morning, officers with the Trenton Police Department arrested Ortiz in New Jersey.
Pittsfield Police indicated that anyone with more information on the case can contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9706, ext. 572, or by calling the tip line at 413-448-9706 or texting PITTIP and a message to TIP411 (847411).