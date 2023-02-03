A Pittsfield man was arrested for the second time in three months for allegedly selling drugs from a cluster of Lenox hotels

PITTSFIELD — A man who police believe has been selling crack cocaine out of a Lenox motel was arrested Thursday on a trafficking charge.
Robert Brady, 40, of Pittsfield was taken into custody after a traffic stop on South Street in Pittsfield, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
It was Brady's second arrest in three months in connection with drug sales from a trio of motels along the commercial strip of Route 7 just south of Pittsfield.
During the traffic stop, Pittsfield police officers recovered three bags of cocaine, over $500 in cash, and a key for a room at the Knights Inn.
Officers acquired a search warrant for Brady's room at the hotel, where they found 93 grams of cocaine, in addition to packaging materials, a digital scale and two cellphones.
First Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey argued during Brady's arraignment that he be held based on his past record of three drug distribution convictions in addition to pending charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
She noted that Brady had recently been arrested in November in connection with alleged cocaine distribution at the Yankee Suites, Wagon Wheel motel and Knights Inn in Lenox, and has not had a permanent residence since last July, according to the release. While he is unemployed, she said, he had over $10,000 cash during his November arrest, and over $500 during the recent arrest.
He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday to one count of trafficking 36-100 grams of a class B substance (crack-cocaine) and ordered held on $100,000 bail.
His bail was revoked on a previous charge of distribution of cocaine in connection with his November arrest. Brady is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court on that charge.