Prosecutors seek dangerousness for man who allegedly assaulted girlfriend and resisted arrest

PITTSFIELD — A judge will decide next week whether a city man accused of domestic assault will remain held before trial.
Miguel Valentine, 39, allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and pulled her backward around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a police report. The woman called police around 3 a.m.
Valentine had scratches on his face and shoulder when police arrived. The woman told police she tried to defend herself.
Officers determined that Valentine was the "aggressor" in the situation and moved to take him into custody.
According to the report, Valentine resisted officers for several minutes as they tried to arrest him. In the booking room, Valentine allegedly made verbal threats about the woman.
He pleaded pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Monday to assault and battery on a family or household member, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime.
He was ordered to remain held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing that court filed show was initially slated for Thursday, but was rescheduled to Tuesday.