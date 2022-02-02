Pittsfield man killed late Tuesday in 'apparent' homicide on King Street

PITTSFIELD — A man was killed on King Street late Tuesday in what authorities are viewing as an "apparent" homicide, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said.
Jeric Black, 39, of Pittsfield, was found suffering from a "serious injury" shortly after 11:39 p.m., said spokesperson Andy McKeever in a press release. He was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.
McKeever did not describe the nature of Black's injury, or provide any details about why investigators believe Black's death was apparently a homicide.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, he said.
The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Fire Department, and District Attorney Andrea Harrington also responded to the scene.
Authorities have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.