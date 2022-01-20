<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A Pittsfield man who was pulled from a burning car Wednesday has died

A 69-year-old Pittsfield man died after being pulled from a burning car Wednesday morning outside Livingston Apartments at East and Second streets.

PITTSFIELD — A city man who was pulled from a car fire Wednesday morning outside an apartment complex near East and Second streets has died, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Barry Dunnells, 69, was pulled from a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Livingston Apartments when police and firefighters arrived about 8:40 a.m. The car was parked at the time, and the fire did not appear to have resulted from a crash, fire officials said.

While crews were working to save the man, the car's fuel line broke, spreading fuel and fire to a Honda Insight and a Nissan Tucson parked nearby.

Dunnells was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died. The cause of death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsfield Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

