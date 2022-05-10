Pittsfield man facing multiple charges after being arrested on Mass Pike in stolen car

RUSSELL — A Pittsfield man is facing multiple charges after being pulled over on the Mass Pike in a stolen car Sunday while carrying a loaded handgun, drugs and ammunition, according to a state police report.
Brendan Remillard, 34, was driving a black Jaguar SUV about 6 p.m. in Russell when Trooper Nathan Hastings ran a random check with the Registry of Motor Vehicles and discovered the vehicle had been stolen two days earlier, the report said.
The trooper called for more assistance when Remillard failed to stop, and troopers conducted a "high-risk felony vehicle stop," the report said.
Remillard, who is not licensed to possess firearms, was found to have a .40 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, police said. Troopers also found an additional 10 round magazine and a small baggie suspected of containing cocaine.
He is being held at the Hampden County House of Correction on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment at Westfield District Court on the following charges: receiving a stolen motor vehicle; illegal possession a firearm; possession of a large capacity feeding device; carrying a loaded firearm; possession of ammunition without an FID card; and possession of a Class B drug.