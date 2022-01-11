He's got a long history of felony convictions. Now a Pittsfield man will serve 11 years on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD — A Pittsfield man with a history of felony convictions, including attempted murder, has been sentenced to serve 11 years in federal prison.

Elvins Sylvestre, 43, was convicted last July on firearms and drug-trafficking charges related to the 2019 discovery of heroin and cocaine in his possession, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Authorities said he had 11 grams of heroin, which shakes out to about 550 doses.

Federal prosecutors announce guilty verdict in Pittsfield man's drug, gun case BOSTON — A federal jury has found a Pittsfield man guilty of drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Sylvestre also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun that contained an extended magazine and over 40 rounds of ammunition.

The Pittsfield Police Anti-Crime Unit had been investigating Sylvestre when law enforcement raided his home Nov. 22, 2019.

2 from Pittsfield face drug, weapons charges PITTSFIELD — Two city men suspected of dealing crack cocaine from a Wahconah Street building each is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a search turned up drugs, a loaded gun and …

In addition to finding the firearm and narcotics, authorities reported fining dealer paraphernalia like digital scales with apparent drug residue.

It was far from his first brush with the law, and his criminal past precluded him from having either guns or ammunition, federal authorities said.

Sylvestre previously had been convicted of a number of felonies, including possession of stolen property, robbery, assault and battery and attempted murder.

In addition to the gun charge, Sylvestre was convicted on charges including possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking felony.

During a hearing Monday in federal court in Springfield, Judge Mark Mastroianni sentenced him to 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Involved in announcing the sentencing was U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; James Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse prosecuted the case.