Pittsfield man held without bail on gun charges

PITTSFIELD — A local man facing firearms charges following a foot pursuit with police was ordered held without the right to bail on Friday.
Jacob Ferry, 27, of Pittsfield, pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court to carrying an unlicensed firearm after a fight Tuesday morning in the driveway of a Clarendon Street residence.
Pittsfield Police responded to the Clarendon Street address about 9 a.m. The other man involved in the fight told a witness that Ferry was going to come "back and shoot up the place," Officer Brian Henault said in a report.
Police were familiar with residence, as gunfire had erupted there in July, when the home was struck by six bullets.
Ferry left the area for a period of time after the physical altercation, police said. He returned in a grey Toyota truck, and was allegedly seen by a witness with a firearm.
The witness called law enforcement, and the truck drove off. Officer David Carusotto, in a separate report, said he saw the truck a short distance away on Berkley Street, where Ferry bailed from the passenger seat and ran behind a house.
Several officers exited their cruisers and pursuing Ferry on foot. As he chased, Henault saw Ferry toss a "silver metal object" under a shed in a backyard on Berkley Street.
Henault and two other officers drew their firearms and instructed Ferry to get on the ground. Ferry complied, and police said he was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Law enforcement found a silver .22 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber under the shed, according to court documents.
Ferry was arrested and pleaded not guilty to second offense carrying a loaded firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card and a firearm violation with two prior drug crimes. Police said Ferry, who has cocaine distribution and heroine trafficking charges on his record, was on parole at the time of the incident.
Defense attorney Thomas Donohue did not oppose Assistant District Attorney Mrinalini Bhaumik's request that Ferry be held without bail for 120 days under the state's dangerousness statute. The order pretrial detention order was issued by Judge Paul Smyth.
Ferry is due back in court on Dec. 30.