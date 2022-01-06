A Pittsfield man allegedly punched and choked a woman and threatened to kill her

PITTSIELD — A city man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.
Maurice Lee, 34, is accused of the punching the woman in the face on Saturday and choking her with her necklace, according to a police report. Officers noticed scrapes and marks consistent with the injures.
Lee also threatened to kill the woman, with whom he was in a relationship, according to the report by Pittsfield Police Officer Neil Goodrich.
He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday to charges of assault and battery on a family or household member, strangulation or suffocation and threatening to commit murder.
He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday.
Judge Paul Smyth also allowed a motion from Assistant District Attorney R. Talmadge Reeves seeking recordings of phone calls Lee placed from the Berkshire County House of Correction following his arrest on Sunday.
Lee is being represented by defense attorney Ryan Smith.