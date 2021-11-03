ALBANY, N.Y. — A Pittsfield man has agreed to a sentence of 10 years in federal prison for trying to persuade an FBI agent, whom he thought was a 14-year-old child, into a sexual encounter.
Bryan Krynicki, 58, admitted to swapping more than 1,000 sexually explicit messages with the undercover agent from February to April 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. The agent was posing as a 14-year-old.
After meeting on a social networking website, Krynicki and the undercover agent playing the role of the child moved their communication to text message, according to court documents. A few weeks later, on April 29, 2020, Krynicki drove to a meeting the two arranged at the Cumberland Farms in Nassau, N.Y., and was arrested.
Krynicki later admitted that he crossed state lines with the intention of engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old, prosecutors said.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a child, and agreed to serve 10 years in prison, which is the mandatory minimum for his offense. He also agreed to a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
He will be sentenced March 2 by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
This case was investigated by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, whose members include federal, state and local law enforcement. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel L. Williams, the statement said.