Pittsfield man accused of assaulting woman after argument

Pittsfield district courthouse exterior

A Pittsfield man has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted a women Wednesday at a residence on Boylston Street.

PITTSFIELD — A city man is facing an assault charge for allegedly beating a woman who declined his advances.

Andrew Messer, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Boylston Street, according to a police report.

The woman, who was holding a blood-stained towel to her mouth when officers arrived, was able to escape to a bathroom and call the police. Messer told officers that the two had an argument that was strictly verbal.

Messer appeared to be intoxicated and his answers to their questions "did not coordinate" with officers' observations about the incident, the report said.

He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday to a single count of assault and battery on a family or household members. 

Prosecutors initially filed a motion seeking a judicial order that Messer be held without the right to bail, but later withdrew the request, according to the clerk's office. 

Messer was released on his own personal recognizance with a GPS monitoring device and under order to stay away from and have no contact with the victim. 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

