Jury acquits a Pittsfield man of rape allegation; defense attorney says DA prosecuted an innocent man

PITTSFIELD — A jury has acquitted a Pittsfield man of allegations that he raped a woman in 2019.
After a trial in Berkshire Superior Court that wrapped late last month, the jury cleared Edmond Andoh of what his defense lawyer Tuesday said was "a false accusation" made by a woman who sought access to Andoh's money.
Andoh, who immigrated to Berkshire County from Ghana to be an educator for Hillcrest, was accused by a woman of sexual assault in 2019. He maintained his innocence and went to trial last week, during a proceeding that saw the accuser take the stand and testify.
According to Andoh's defense lawyer Jill Sheldon, Andoh met the woman in fall 2019 and intended to have a long-term relationship with her. Sheldon indicated that she expected to receive money from Andoh and ultimately grew dissatisfied with how much he was giving to her.
Sheldon said in a statement that it's not uncommon for men from Andoh's culture to "financially support a woman whom he intends to marry," while qualifying that Andoh "did not understand the implications" of their "transactional" communications.
After a sexual encounter with Andoh in early December 2019, the woman called police and said it was not consensual, while Andoh maintained that it was. Sheldon said there were no signs of injury to the woman and that Andoh's roommate testified that he heard the two "arguing over money that morning."
Ultimately, the jury deliberated for about two hours before returning a not guilty verdict Thursday on a single count of felony rape. Sheldon said Andoh wept when the jury returned its not guilty verdict.
Sheldon emphasized that Andoh, a Black man from Africa, was cleared by an all-white jury after a case that was tried by Assistant District Attorney Heather Valentine.
"There is no possible argument that this trial was anything other than fair for the accuser," Sheldon said.
In a brief statement announcing the verdict, the office of Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said it "commends the victim for her bravery during the case."
Sheldon took issue with the characterization of the woman as "brave" and a "victim." Alternatively, she said the office prosecuted an innocent man.
"This isn’t just sour grapes. This is a question of whether we believe in our justice system," Sheldon said.