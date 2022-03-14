A Pittsfield man was sentenced in federal court Monday for failing to register as a sex offender.
Jarrett Woodruff, 35, was sentenced in a Springfield court by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to three years in prison and five years of supervised release. Woodruff pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender on Nov. 12.
In August 2018, Woodruff was convicted in Pittsfield District Court of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age and was sentenced to 251 days in prison. Having already served 251 days in pre-trial detention, he was placed on probation with conditions, and was required to register as a Level 3 sex offender. While on probation, Woodruff fled from Massachusetts to Ohio without notifying authorities of his whereabouts and did not register as a sex offender in Ohio.
In February 2019, a state court issued an arrest warrant for Woodruff on a new child sexual abuse charge. Woodruff then fled from Ohio to Georgia, where he again did not register as a sex offender. In October 2020, Woodruff was located in Dunwoody, Georgia, where he attempted to evade arrest before being apprehended.