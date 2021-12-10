Pittsfield man sentenced to probation in connection with 2020 shooting incident

PITTSFIELD — A local man will serve three years probation after pleading guilty in Berkshire Superior Court this month to illegally possessing ammunition, according to court documents.
Laquan Johnson, 26, of Pittsfield, was sentenced Dec. 1. He was arrested by Pittsfield police after midnight on April 30, 2020 in connection with a drive-by shooting on Glenwood Avenue, according to court documents. No injuries were reported.
Johnson was in the driver's seat of a vehicle police saw speeding about one mile away on Seymour Street shortly after the shooting incident.
The car matched the description of the vehicle that a witness saw fleeing the scene, court files show. Police said officers found a gun in the center console of the car.
Johnson was sentenced to serve three years probation after pleading guilty to the ammunition possession charge, which was a lesser included offense, according to court documents. He was ordered to pay a monthly probation fee or perform community service.