Pittsfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to entice a minor

ALBANY — A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for traveling to New York with the intention of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Bryan P. Krynicki, 58, admitted he exchanged more than 1,000 "sexually explicit messages" with an undercover officer who prosecutors said was posing as a 14-year-old child between February to April 2020, according to a statement by federal prosecutors.
Krynicki was arrested in Rensselaer County after he crossed the state line with the intention of meeting the child, the statement said. He has been in custody ever since.
He was sentenced by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams prosecuted the case.
Krynicki must register as a sex offender and will serve a lifetime on supervised release upon his release from prison.