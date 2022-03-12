Pittsfield man sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy

A Pittsfield man was sentenced in federal court Friday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Brockton area.
Edward Chapman, 54, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 11 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone, and marijuana.
The case began in 2018 when investigators in Brockton identified Chapman as a heroin and cocaine dealer who was being supplied by a co-conspirator, Jose Perez Felix.
In 2019, a federal grand jury sitting in Boston returned a 16-count indictment against Chapman and 16 others with controlled substance and firearm offenses. Chapman, who had three prior state court convictions for drug distribution, is the 11th defendant to be sentenced in this case. All remaining defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts; Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division; and Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Alathea Porter of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.