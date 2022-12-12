WASHINGTON — A Pittsfield man was sentenced to 14 months in prison Monday for his role in the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Troy Sargent, 38, pleaded guilty in June to felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, civil disorder and four related misdemeanor offenses.

He was part of a crowd of rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Around 2:30 p.m., Sargent swung his open hand toward a U.S. Capitol Police officer, striking him. The officer then told Sargent and others around him, "Do not start attacking people."

Less than a minute later, Sargent swung at the same officer but instead hit someone else in the crowd. “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop …” he later wrote in a message on social media, according to the release.

Sargent was arrested on March 9, 2021, in Pittsfield. In addition to his sentence, he was ordered Monday to complete two years of supervised release and to pay $500 restitution and a $285 special assessment.

Around 900 people have been arrested in connection with the riot at the Capitol, and the investigation remains ongoing.