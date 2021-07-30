PITTSFIELD — A city man has been sentenced to up to five years in state prison for intentionally running over a woman in September 2018, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said.

Alfredo Osorio, 27, pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injuries and leaving the scene of personal injury, according to a report released Friday by the DA's Office.

The victim told police that she asked Osorio for a ride home from the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms on First Street on Sept. 4, 2018, and called 911 once he started to drive erratically. She exited the the car and began speaking with the 911 operator, which angered Osorio, who then "ran her over with the car" and fled, according to police.

The woman suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where she spent time in critical condition. She suffered severe, long-term injuries, the report said.

Judge John Agostini sentenced Osorio to serve three to five years in state prison, a penalty that was similar to the request by prosecutors and more severe than requested by the defense.