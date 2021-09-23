Pittsfield police cruiser (copy)

Pittsfield Police are investigating an armed invasion Wednesday night, during which a resident of a Mohawk Street residence was shot and seriously wounded. Police say three people thought to be involved still are on the loose.

PITTSFIELD — A man was shot in a Mohawk Street residence Wednesday night, during an armed home invasion, and police are searching for three people believed to be involved.

The 47-year-old victim was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were serious but not considered life-threatening, according to Lt. Michael Maddalena. He later was transferred to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., for additional treatment. 

Witnesses and the victim told police that three people wearing masks had forced themselves inside 50 Mohawk St. about 9:10 p.m., "resulting in one of the occupants of the house being shot," Maddalena said. Investigators don't think the incident was random.

Police impounded a vehicle believed to be connected to the home invasion and gathered other evidence in the area. Authorities learned that the suspects might have fled on foot, so, a Pittsfield Police K-9 unit was used to try  to track them down, but they still were at large as of 1 p.m. Thursday. 

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, according to Maddalena. The response included most of the Pittsfield Police Department, requiring mutual aid from Lanesborough, Dalton and state police.  

The investigation is being led by Detective Michael Murphy. Officials ask anyone with information about the home invasion to call the bureau at 413-448-9705 or the tip line at 413-448-9706. Tips can be sent via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).

Murphy can be reached at 413-448-9705, ext. 582.

