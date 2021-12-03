A Pittsfield man was shot to death in Northampton, and a Springfield man has been charged with murder

NORTHAMPTON — A Pittsfield man was shot to death Wednesday night in Northampton, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Joseph R. Fillio, 39, died after being shot in the head around 11 p.m. in a downtown apartment at Randolph Place, which is located off Pleasant Street.
Police later arrested Steven J. Malloy, 32, a Springfield man whose address is listed as the streets of Northampton.
Witnesses said they saw Malloy fleeing the area on foot, according to the DA’s office. Police found him in the vicinity of West Street.
Malloy pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder on Thursday and was ordered held without bail by Northampton District Court Judge John McKenna.
His next court date has been scheduled for Jan. 20.
The shooting marks the first homicide in Hampshire County in 2021.