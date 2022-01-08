Pittsfield duo arraigned on felony breaking and entering charges in summertime break-in at The Lantern

PITTSFIELD — Two city men face charges over a summertime break-in at the iconic North Street eatery, The Lantern Bar & Grill.
Pittsfield police responding to the establishment on June 29 viewed The Lantern's surveillance footage, and saw a man grabbing items from the bar area, then leaving with two bottles in his hands, according to a report.
The timestamp on the video was 1:22 a.m. June 29.
As the footage continued, investigators reported seeing a second man wearing different clothing enter The Lantern about 3:30 a.m., then let someone else in before the both leave the premises with two backpacks and items in their hands.
Pittsfield police circulated images of both suspects internally, and Officer Robert Horne identified one of them as 39-year-old Derek Cyr.
While on a patrol on July 8, several police officers saw a man who matched a description of the second suspect walking in the area of West and Hurlbut streets, according to the report.
The man, 41-year-old Joseph Zigmand, was shown an image of the suspects in the break-in at The Lantern.
The report states that Zigmand identified himself in the image, and identified the second man as his roommate on West Street, Cyr.
An iPad police said was stolen from The Lantern was traded in at kiosk for used electronics, and was flagged for investigators, according to the report. Also missing from the establishment after the break-in were about a dozen bottles of liquor, a tip jar, a speaker and a garden chair.
Zigmand and Cyr were summonsed to court on charges of felony nighttime breaking and entering and larceny from a building, according to court documents.
They were arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday, and released on their personal recognizance with orders to stay away from The Lantern.