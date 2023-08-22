Police settlements in Pittsfield and North Adams aren’t public information — despite use of tax dollars

When Ronald Thomas was arrested by North Adams Police in 2016, he said he was beaten. He sued the city and four of its police officers in federal court.
Police say he was "extremely agitated,” his eyes bloodshot. When officers arrested him, he took a swing at them. So they tackled him, causing what his lawsuit described as “serious” injuries.
The use of force by police was, according to Thomas' 2019 complaint, a violation of his civil rights.
Earlier this year, more than four years since the lawsuit was filed, the case was settled outside of court. The city’s insurer, which handled the case, paid Thomas, but exactly how much is a secret — at least to the public.
In the last decade, citizens have filed multiple lawsuits against North Adams and Pittsfield police, but details on how many of the cases ended are not totally clear. When either city is sued, an outside insurance provider handles the cases and often they are settled outside of court.
In response to an inquiry from The Eagle, Mayor Linda Tyer agreed to disclose the amount of money the insurance company paid to settle lawsuits that alleged excessive force by police in Pittsfield, while noting that the settlements aren't subject to disclosure under the state's open records law.
A general release in the Thomas suit, obtained through a records request to the city of North Adams, says there was a settlement payment, but does not specify the amount. Thomas is not able to say how much the payment was or make any negative comments about the defendants and case, according to the four-page release he and his attorney signed in February.
David S. Lawless, an attorney for the city, declined to comment on the case and settlement. Daniel J. Murphy, Thomas’ attorney, also said in an email that he was not able to comment. Attempts to reach Thomas were not successful.
Though the case was settled and there was a payment to Thomas, the defendants still “expressly deny” claims in the suit, the release says.
That’s the only document the city has about the settlement, according to a public records request.
Pittsfield and North Adams’ insurance provider, the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association, handles the case, but mayors in both cities said its attorneys generally do not consult with them during the process.
North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey said she knows how much Thomas was paid out.
“I'm not able to tell you,” she said when asked about the payment amount. “I wish I could.”
Macksey does not see it as a transparency issue. “I don't because the money doesn't come out of city coffers directly. It comes through our insurance premiums. Of course, if we start piling those up, then it will affect it.”
Her counterpart in Pittsfield seems to agree.
Tyer said residents should know about police wrongdoing, and noted that the results of internal investigations into officer misconduct are made public.
But Tyer said she "struggle[s]" with the idea that a "private entity" like an insurance company should be subject to disclosure via the public records law, even though the city's insurance policy is purchased with money from the city's general fund and covers the cost of legal representation for city police officers.
MIIA is a nonprofit that was set up to provide insurance to cities, towns and other public entities that are a part of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. In a statement, vice president of claims David W. Dowd Jr., confirmed that police liability insurance is part of the offerings from the MIIA, and that rates issued to municipalities are impacted by claims.
The Eagle sent a request to the Tyer administration under the state's open records law asking for all documents pertaining to all lawsuits naming a current or former Pittsfield police officer or officers settled since 2010. The city said it didn't have any relevant documents; Tyer said the city itself is not a party to the negotiations of the settlement agreements.
The same type of settlement in police misconduct lawsuits that are shielded from the public here often make headlines in communities across the country.
Cities like Boston and Fall River are self-insured — meaning the municipality pays out claims — so settlement information is released to the public.
Since police misconduct lawsuits filed against Pittsfield and North Adams officers are handled by private insurance companies, those documents don't seem to be subject to disclosure under the state’s public records law — despite the fact that taxpayers pay for the insurance plan itself.
Pittsfield budgeted $2,010,135 this fiscal year for general insurance, which covers things like professional liability for police and other city employees, according to Finance Director Matthew Kerwood.
Despite the high cost to city residents, the outcome of the work the insurance company does on behalf of its employees who are sued is often shielded from public view.
Case in point: Michael Cebula v. The City of Pittsfield.
In summer 2016, off-duty city Police Officer Michael McHugh assaulted Cebula, leaving him with seven fractured ribs and a fractured vertebra. McHugh was charged criminally and sentenced to a year in jail.
Cebula sued the officer in federal court three years later, alleging that McHugh violated his civil rights. A federal court filing said the lawsuit had been settled in 2021, but not for how much.
That prompted The Eagle to make a formal public record request to the city of Pittsfield on May 10 seeking documents pertaining to the Cebula settlement, as well as all other lawsuits against police officers settled since 2010.
On June 26, the city said it didn’t have any responsive documents. The Eagle appealed the city's determination to the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, which ordered the city to clarify whether or not documents of the like exist within their control.
Instead, on Aug. 14, the city released for the first time the figures paid to settle Cebula's lawsuit. A total of $85,000, according to City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta.
Pagnotta also released sums cut to plaintiffs in the two other excessive force lawsuits filed here since 2010.
Phyllis Stankiewicz sued after she was injured by police in 2015 — when she was 88 years old. Two Pittsfield police officers had been sent to her home in error for a report of a disturbance involving a man with a bat.
Stankiewicz's civil attorney said she tried to leave but was blocked by officers, who roughed her up, requiring her to go to Berkshire Medical Center with bruises to her ribs, thigh, knees and arms, on top of bleeding abrasions to her wrists.
Stankiewicz had been carrying a paring knife when the officers erroneously arrived at her residence — because she was peeling apples. Officer Dale Eason, however, claimed that Stankiewicz approached him with the knife. Eason was ultimately terminated (though he was later allowed to retire with backpay), but not before his narrative was picked up by news outlets outside of the Berkshires.
Stankiewicz sued, and ultimately settled for about $137,500, though the city admitted no wrongdoing, according to Pagnotta.
A third lawsuit, filed by city woman Jennifer Estes, claimed that officers used excessive force during her arrest. It settled for $22,000, Pagnotta said.
While Tyer said she's open to disclosing police misconduct settlements publicly, she said the next mayor is under no obligation to do the same.
"An internal policy of this nature does not bind a future administration," she said. "They can rescind the policy if they want to."