2 Pittsfield residents indicted in Berkshire Superior Court for allegedly setting fire to St. Joseph's Church door

Two men have been indicted in Berkshire Superior Church for allegedly setting fire to a side door at St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield during the summer. 

PITTSFIELD — Two Pittsfield men have been indicted in Berkshire Superior Court on charges related to a set fire at St. Joseph's Church during the summer.

At their Wednesday morning arraignments, Michael Innis, 53, and Brock Randolph, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of burning a building and destruction of a house of worship causing a loss of property over $5,000. The indictments handed down from a Berkshire County grand jury elevate the criminal cases against Innis and Randolph to Superior Court. 

The charges carry maximum state prison sentences of 10 and five years, respectively.

Authorities allege that overnight Aug. 4, Innis and Randolph set a side door to the North Street church on fire. A patrolling Pittsfield Police officer saw the fire and called the local Fire Department. A police lieutenant said it was clear that the fire, which caused "significant burn marks on both the interior and exterior" sides of the door, was set intentionally. 

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano requested that the defendants appear for dangerousness hearings, which are scheduled for Friday. A judge will determine whether there is probable cause to hold Innis and Randolph without bail before trial. 

Innis is represented by defense lawyer Raymond Jacoub and Randolph is represented by Thomas Donohue.   

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

