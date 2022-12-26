Pittsfield police asking for help identifying assault suspect

PITTSFIELD — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a serious assault that occurred in late October.
The assault was reported in the area of McKay Street on Oct. 21. No further information about the incident was released, but police shared photos of the man on Facebook and wrote: "If you know this person's identity, we urge you to contact the police as soon as possible."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 413-448-9700, ext. 582. Information can also be shared anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).