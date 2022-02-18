Pittsfield Police investigating death of 57-year-old Pittsfield man whose body was found in Housatonic River

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday in the Housatonic River near Berkshire Peak Apartments on West Street.
Pittsfield Police identified the man as Michael Annecharico, 57, of Pittsfield, Berkshire District Attorney's Office spokesperson Andy McKeever said in a Friday news release.
Pittsfield Fire Department retrieved the body from the river, and the chief medical examiner took custody of the body to determine the cause and manner of death, the release said.
While there were no initial signs of foul play, the investigation by Pittsfield Police is ongoing, McKeever said.
The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau can be reached at 413-448-9705