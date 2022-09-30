<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Police investigating reports of shooting near Church and Goodrich streets Friday

Pittsfield Police are investigating reports of shots fired and a possible injury near Church and Goodrich streets Friday night.

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Church and Goodrich streets Friday evening.

Officers were on scene at Church street, which is one street over from The Berkshire Eagle building on South Church Street, after a call over the county’s emergency dispatch for officers to respond to 27 Church St. for reports of “shots fired” and a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The dispatch came around 6:20 p.m.

The Pittsfield sergeant on duty confirmed that the investigation was “ongoing” and refrained from further comment. An officer speaking over the dispatch said there was no ShotSpotter activation around the time of the call.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

