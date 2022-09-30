Pittsfield Police investigating reports of shooting near Church and Goodrich streets Friday

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Church and Goodrich streets Friday evening.
Officers were on scene at Church street, which is one street over from The Berkshire Eagle building on South Church Street, after a call over the county’s emergency dispatch for officers to respond to 27 Church St. for reports of “shots fired” and a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The dispatch came around 6:20 p.m.
The Pittsfield sergeant on duty confirmed that the investigation was “ongoing” and refrained from further comment. An officer speaking over the dispatch said there was no ShotSpotter activation around the time of the call.