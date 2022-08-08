Pittsfield police investigating robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union branch

PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday morning at the Greylock Federal Credit Union branch on Kellogg Street.
The robbery was reported to Pittsfield police at 8:50 a.m. "No members or staff were injured in the incident," the credit union said in a Facebook post. "Our main concern at the moment rests with the safety and security of our employees."
Pittsfield police confirmed that the robbery had taken place but declined to release any further information because the incident is under investigation.
The branch at 75 Kellogg St. contains Greylock's Community Empowerment Center. Greylock spent $4.5 million renovating that branch to include the center which opened in October 2019.
The Kellogg Street location was also the first-free standing branch that Greylock's predecessor, Pittsfield General Electric Employees Union, opened after it moved out of the former General Electric complex of buildings in 1971.
The credit union changed its name to Greylock in 1995.
This story will be updated.