<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield police investigating robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union branch

Robbery

Pittsfield police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday at the Greylock Federal Credit Union branch on Kellogg Street. 

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday morning at the Greylock Federal Credit Union branch on Kellogg Street. 

Map of Pittsfield's Kellogg Street

The robbery was reported to Pittsfield police at 8:50 a.m. "No members or staff were injured in the incident," the credit union said in a Facebook post. "Our main concern at the moment rests with the safety and security of our employees."

Pittsfield police confirmed that the robbery had taken place but declined to release any further information because the incident is under investigation.

The branch at 75 Kellogg St. contains Greylock's Community Empowerment Center. Greylock spent $4.5 million renovating that branch to include the center which opened in October 2019.

The Kellogg Street location was also the first-free standing branch that Greylock's predecessor, Pittsfield General Electric Employees Union, opened after it moved out of the former General Electric complex of buildings in 1971.

The credit union changed its name to Greylock in 1995.

This story will be updated. 

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

Tags

Business writer

Tony Dobrowolski's main focus is on business reporting. He came to The Eagle in 1992 after previously working for newspapers in Connecticut and Montreal. He can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all