Pittsfield police investigating the shooting of a juvenile early Tuesday near Pleasant Street

PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating the shooting of a city juvenile early Tuesday in the area of Pleasant Street.
The victim, a male whom police did not identify, was shot about 12:25 a.m., according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by Pittsfield Police. He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of wounds that were not believed to be life threatening.
He was found on the ground by officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation that indicated multiple rounds had been fired. A home also had been struck by gunfire, the statement said, and police recovered "additional ballistic evidence" at the scene.
Police said that anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Murphy at 448-9700, ext 582. Information may also be provided anonymously via the detective bureau's tip line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).