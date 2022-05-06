<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield police saw him enter a store wearing a ski mask. He’s now headed to court

Pittsfield police arrested a “suspicious party” Thursday who was seen entering a convenience store with a handgun in the waistband of his pants. The 16-year-old faces arraignment on firearms charges. 

PITTSFIELD — Members of an anti-crime detail may have headed off a robbery Thursday, when they saw a teen enter a convenience store.

This “suspicious party,” police said Friday, was wearing a black ski mask and appeared to have placed a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

He was also found to be carrying more than $3,500 in cash.

handgun PPD.jpeg

This is the handgun that Pittsfield police say they removed from a 16-year-old city resident who they saw enter a convenience store Thursday in the Francis Street area. 

A 16-year-old Pittsfield man faces arraignment in Berkshire Juvenile Court, after police arrested him and charged him with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and other firearms charges.

Police say the unnamed teen was spotted just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Francis Avenue by members of the Pittsfield Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit. 

When police detained the suspect, they reportedly found him to be carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun. The gun contained 15 rounds of hollow-point ammunition, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Lt. John Soules.

Police did not identify which convenience store the teen was seen entering. 

Francis Avenue runs north-south, two blocks west of North Street downtown, in the city's West Side neighborhood. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

