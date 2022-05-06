Pittsfield police saw him enter a store wearing a ski mask. He’s now headed to court

PITTSFIELD — Members of an anti-crime detail may have headed off a robbery Thursday, when they saw a teen enter a convenience store.
This “suspicious party,” police said Friday, was wearing a black ski mask and appeared to have placed a handgun in the waistband of his pants.
He was also found to be carrying more than $3,500 in cash.
A 16-year-old Pittsfield man faces arraignment in Berkshire Juvenile Court, after police arrested him and charged him with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and other firearms charges.
Police say the unnamed teen was spotted just after 7 p.m. Thursday on Francis Avenue by members of the Pittsfield Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit.
When police detained the suspect, they reportedly found him to be carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun. The gun contained 15 rounds of hollow-point ammunition, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Lt. John Soules.
Police did not identify which convenience store the teen was seen entering.
Francis Avenue runs north-south, two blocks west of North Street downtown, in the city's West Side neighborhood.