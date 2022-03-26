Pittsfield police kill a man who came at officers with a knife

PITTSFIELD — A 22-year-old man who advanced on Pittsfield police officers with a knife was fatally shot Friday night on Onota Street after attempts to subdue him failed.
The unidentified man died just before midnight after being taken to Berkshire Medical Center, according to Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn. The man’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.
An investigation into the use of force is ongoing.
Police first responded after getting a report that a man had injured himself. After arriving on the 200 block of Onota Street close to 10 p.m., officers determined that the man had cut his face intentionally and they called for medical help on his behalf.
“The subject was left in the care of his girlfriend, who agreed to remain with him for the night,” according to a statement early Saturday released by Wynn.
Within minutes, police were again called to the address, a mile northwest of the city center, because the man was said to be causing a disturbance. Police who arrived say the man was armed with a knife and “advanced” on officers, who twice used Tasers in a bid to incapacitate him. They were unsuccessful, which led an unidentified officer to fire a handgun at the man, hitting and stopping him.
Officers attempted lifesaving measures and called emergency medical services, the department said. Police were alerted by the medical center at 11:20 p.m. that the man had died.
The names of the officers involved are being withheld by the department pending results from a preliminary investigation, according to Wynn’s statement.
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is in charge of the case and is investigating, Wynn said, aided by the state police, Pittsfield police, the state police crime lab and ballistics section, as well as the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force.