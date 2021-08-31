PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a Sunday morning burglary at a restaurant on Fenn Street.
Pittsfield Police Department patrol officers responded to a business alarm at Rem Roc's Fried Chicken and Soul Food at 4:35 a.m., according to police. Lt. Gary Traversa said the register, with cash inside, was missing, triggering an investigation led by the Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Services.
Rem Roc's was opened by owner Ivan Jackson during winter 2020, offering scratch-made chicken and soul food.