PITTSFIELD — Two Pittsfield men have been charged in the fire that was set to side doors at St. Joseph's Church last month.

Michael Innis, 53, and Brock Randolph, 34, are accused of setting a side door to the North Street church on fire about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4, Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said in a new release. The fire was spotted by a patrolling Pittsfield Police officer, who called for the local Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

Soules said there was no question that the fire, which caused "significant burn marks on both the interior and exterior" sides of the door, was a calculated event.

"It was readily apparent that the fire had been intentionally set," he said, adding that firefighters quickly put down the flames.

The men, who also have ties to Eastern Massachusetts, were identified as the suspects through a "determined investigative effort," Soules said.

Both men were charged with a single count of burning a building, and they might face additional charges, he said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Kim Bertelli-Hunt, at 413-448-9700, ext. 532.