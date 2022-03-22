<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Police searching for missing 18-year-old

Rachel Lewis missing.jpeg

Rachel Lewis, an 18-year-old Pittsfield woman, was reported missing Tuesday evening according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Pittsfield Police Department said Tuesday evening it was searching for a missing 18-year-old city woman.

Rachel Lewis was reported missing, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Lewis is described as a white female with pink, shoulder-length hair with bangs. She's approximately 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and tattoos on her neck.

The department issued a missing person's alert for Lewis around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The department's post had been shared on Facebook hundreds of times in the following hours.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the PPD at 413-448-9700.

