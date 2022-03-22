Pittsfield Police searching for missing 18-year-old

The Pittsfield Police Department said Tuesday evening it was searching for a missing 18-year-old city woman.
Rachel Lewis was reported missing, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Lewis is described as a white female with pink, shoulder-length hair with bangs. She's approximately 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and tattoos on her neck.
The department issued a missing person's alert for Lewis around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The department's post had been shared on Facebook hundreds of times in the following hours.
Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the PPD at 413-448-9700.