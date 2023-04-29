Pittsfield gets eight to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charge

PITTSFIELD — A Superior Court judge sentenced a city man on Wednesday to eight to 10 years in prison for a slew of convictions on charges that include cocaine and heroin trafficking and illegal possession of guns following a larger dragnet that let to his arrest in 2017.

Robert R. Jessamy's initial sentencing date of Dec. 19, 2022 had previously been paused by the court until last week to allow Jessamy to attend to "family matters," according to Julia Sabourin, a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Sabourin did not immediately respond to questions about the sentencing or Jessamy's history after his initial arrest.

Jessamy was previously convicted in 2009 for selling cocaine.

Jessamy's current conviction stems from an investigation into a drug trafficking organization by members of the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Sabourin said. It ultimately led to the arrest of four people — three of which, including Jessamy, were held without bail following dangerousness hearings, according to an Eagle report.

Police had arrested Jessamy and another person after a traffic stop in which a state police trooper saw drugs in one their cars.

That led to a search of two vehicles which, all told, uncovered 991.13 grams of cocaine and $36,875 in cash.

Following that, a search of Jessamy's home on Pomeroy Avenue in Pittsfield uncovered multiple illegally owned firearms, including a semi-automatic Glock with three live rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, various drugs, pills and trafficking items, and thousands in cash. Bank accounts owned by Jessamy were also seized which, when combined with forfeitures during the search of his home and the vehicles, combined to a total forfeiture of $73,944.59.

Jessamy received concurrent sentences for the following charges from Judge John A. Agostini: Trafficking in cocaine; conspiracy to violate drug laws; trafficking in heroin Class C; possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute; armed career felon; and illegal ownership of a firearm, rifle or shotgun (as enhanced by armed career felon).

He also received two concurrent jail sentences of two years on two convictions for possessing ammunition without a firearm identification card and a 15-month concurrent sentence for improper storage of a firearm, rifle of shotgun.