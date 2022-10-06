<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A PIttsfield sex offender is facing five years in prison on a felony child pornography charge

PITTSFIELD — A city man with a history as a sex offender is facing a felony charge of possession of child pornography.

Raymond F. Matteson Jr., 61, was released on his own personal recognizance this week after his arraignment in the case.

A criminal complaint was filed against Matteson last year after a woman came forward in November with a folder, which she said she found in Matteson's residence, that contained 13 printed images depicting "child aged females either completely nude or partially nude," according to a police report. Also

Modal

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all