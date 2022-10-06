A PIttsfield sex offender is facing five years in prison on a felony child pornography charge

PITTSFIELD — A city man with a history as a sex offender is facing a felony charge of possession of child pornography.
Raymond F. Matteson Jr., 61, was released on his own personal recognizance this week after his arraignment in the case.
A criminal complaint was filed against Matteson last year after a woman came forward in November with a folder, which she said she found in Matteson's residence, that contained 13 printed images depicting "child aged females either completely nude or partially nude," according to a police report. Also