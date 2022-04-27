After being shot, a Pittsfield man tried to drive himself to the hospital. He crashed instead

PITTSFIELD — An 18-year-old Pittsfield man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds after he was found to have crashed his vehicle Tuesday on Pecks Road while trying to drive himself to a hospital.
Pittsfield police say they went to 3 Brierwood Lane around 5 p.m. Tuesday after getting calls about gunfire in the neighborhood, on the northeast edge of Onota Lake.
Then came word of a crash on Pecks Road, which links the neighborhood with downtown Pittsfield.
Capt. Gary Traversa said the man who was shot apparently attempted to drive himself to Berkshire Medical Center, but crashed en route.
Police found the 18-year-old man, who has not been identified, at the scene of the Pecks Road crash.
The man was transported the rest of the way to BMC, where his condition as of Wednesday was said to be stable but critical.
Pittsfield police say they do not believe the public is at risk, despite the gunfire.
A second vehicle believed to be linked in some way to the incident was found and taken into custody by police. As of Wednesday, detectives and investigators continued to analyze evidence and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
Detective Ignacio Matos is leading the investigation and can be reached at 413-448-9705, Ext. 576.
The department asks that anyone with information contact the detective bureau (413-448-9705), call the department’s tip line (413-448- 9706), or send a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and a message to 847411 (TIP411).