Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Pittsfield man Friday night

PITTSFIELD — Police have arrested a city man for allegedly shooting to death a Pittsfield resident Friday evening.
Pittsfield police arrested Desmond Philip, 42, Friday night for allegedly killing Teddy Cepeda, 43, according to a release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Cepeda was transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died of a gunshot wound.
Pittsfield police as well as the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA's office "established probable cause to arrest Phillip for the shooting," wrote Andrew McKeever, the office's public information officer.
McKeever said Phillip will be arraigned Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
Officers were called to 27 Church St. at around 6:30 p.m. The caller said shots had been fired and a man had taken a gunshot wound to the chest, according to early reports.
The area's ShotSpotter equipment did not activate, an officer was heard saying over dispatch Friday.
Two people in the vicinity of the shooting Friday evening say they didn't hear gunfire, but said police and emergency crews were investigating in the area overnight and into the early morning hours.
"We were here the whole time and didn't even hear it," said an employee at the Sunoco gas station, who did not want to be identified by name.
He and another employee told The Eagle they were working late — one of them until 10 p.m. — and that police, fire and ambulance crews were on Goodrich Street with "a big spotlight."
Goodrich Street is just off Church Street.
One of the employees said a friend who was driving by at around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. said the crews were still there.
Sunoco employees said they had heard scanner reports listed the address of the incident as 7 Goodrich St.
The DA's Office asks that anyone with information about the shooting should contact Pittsfield Police Detective Ignacio Matos at 413-448-9700, ext. 576.