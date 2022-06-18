Juvenile wounded in shooting Friday night on Tyler Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A minor was wounded by a gunshot Friday night in the 400 block of Tyler Street, near its intersection with Glenwood Avenue.

Pittsfield police received a notice at approximately 10:09 p.m. Friday that shots had been fired, Lt. Michael Maddalena said in an email.

The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries that were said not to be life-threatening.

Candida Cooper, a long-time resident of the Tyler Street area, said a friend of her son was on the porch when he heard gunshots.

He ran inside. "I don't want to live here anymore, I lived here 26 years and when I first moved, I could sit outside on the porch. Not anymore," said Cooper.

This is believed to be the 14th shooting in Pittsfield since Feb. 1, and the third on Tyler Street.

Video surveillance in the area is being reviewed and the investigation is ongoing, said Maddalena.

The city's ShotSpotter system detected the multiple gunshots. Arriving officers found multiple shell casings, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact the PPD Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Detective Michael Murphy is the lead detective.